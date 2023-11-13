SEE HOW: Several groups helping Wakulla Co. kids in need for the holidays

The Less Fortunate Still Matters Foundation, Mack's Country Meat, Wakulla Giving Hands and other groups are teaming up to raise money and gather donations to help children in need in Wakulla County.

This Saturday, they will be hosting a stuff the truck toy drive.

Watch the video to see how you can get involved.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"There's been people that's reached out to us." Meet Christell Wood. "They cannot afford the clothing even personal hygiene families are struggling in Wakulla." Wood helps The Less Fortunate Still Matters Foundation.

They're a group helping people in need.

She and her daughter helped organize this event just days from now to meet those needs. "We are finding more and more that families don't have the food that they need each day.

Now, the Less Fortunate Still Matters Foundation, Mack's Country Meat, Wakulla Giving Hands and other groups are teaming up to raise money and gather donations to help children in need.

Mack's Country Meat tells me they've already received support.

"We keep a log of who how much and all that kind of good stuff and so the community can see who is donating we put it on Facebook and tell everybody thank you." Rick Melton has been the manager at Mack's Country Meat on and off for 18 years.

He walked me through what they do with donations. "This last time we bought 200 cases of leg quarters and right about fifteen hundred dollars in vegetables and canned goods it's how much was donated to us."

Melton says he's proud of how giving this county is. "This county comes together once they realized what was going on and what the cause was for this county is awesome."

This Saturday they will be hosting a Stuff the Truck Toy Drive. They'll also cook chicken dinners for donations to help with the cause. It's a cause that Wood says she's excited to be part of. "Just to put smiles on their faces."

The Toy Drive and chicken dinner is this Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 3 at Mack's Country Meat, and they'll be handing out toys, clothing and other goods on December 16th 10:30am to 3 at Wakulla Rec.

