People in Wakulla County review proposed changes to charter

A public hearing was held to talk about possible changes to Wakulla county's charter.

People in Wakulla County discussed those proposed amendments that will be voted on at the next Charter Review meeting

Watch now to see how the public meeting went.

Broadcast Transcript:

Five amendments are being considered by the Charter review commission.

One amendment people expressed interest in a proposal that would better protect trees in the county.

"It's the right thing and it's not hard to preserve trees you just don't cut them down."

Sandy Tedder lives in Wakulla County and told me she hopes this amendment will be put on the 2024 ballot.

The amendment states

The charter of Wakulla County be amended requiring all new development to preserve live oak trees and others measuring at 12 inches in diameter.

Something that Tedder says she is in favor of

"It's so important for us to have trees."

Others also said they were in support of this and added their own comments

"And I think it's also a good idea to put another list for smaller trees as well not all tress get that big and they're worth saving as well."

The Charter hasn't been updated since 2014.

Now there are some changes the review commission will decide whether or to approve amendments to the charter.

The other proposed amendments include.

Requiring the Board of County Commissioners to have an independent review by a professional consulting firm.

Requiring the Board of County Commissioners to adopt a public safety ordinance.

Requiring the Charter Review Commission to be appointed at a minimum of every six years.

Requiring all new proposed RV parks be limited to a maximum of 5 RV spaces per acre.

While Tuesday night's meeting was an informational, the county says they wanted to answer questions people may have about the proposed changes.

When the Charter Review Committee makes the final, vote they take into consideration what people said at the public hearing before making a decision.

The Charter Review Committee is holding a public meeting next week to take a final vote on the proposed amendments.

