GET INVOLVED: Wakulla County needs poll workers for upcoming elections

Wakulla County needs election poll workers.

Classes will begin in February for the March 19, 2024 Presidential Preference Primary.

Watch the video to hear from the supervisor of elections on the need.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Joe Morgan is the Supervisor of Elections for Wakulla County.

"It's very important to have backups; I can't stress this enough."

He's talking about back up poll workers. Those workers help make elections run smoothly. "Without our poll workers election does not happen period, so it's very important and they play a vital role in what we do here in our office."

While he couldn't give me a specific number of workers needed, Morgan tells me they're looking for as many workers as possible to help. I checked Wakulla County's Election website.

To become a poll worker, you have to be a registered voter in Wakulla County, complete the I-9 employment eligibility verification form, and be able to work a long, 14+ hour day, among other things.

With more than 22,000 voters registered in Wakulla County, Morgan is working to make sure all those voters voice will be heard.

"It's very important to fill those gaps more than ever."

If you're interested in becoming a poll worker you can reach out to The Wakulla County Supervisor of Elections Office.

