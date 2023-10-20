Crawfordville friends host run to show support for their friend fighting breast cancer

The inaugural breast cancer awareness run is this Saturday at Azalea Park in Crawfordville from 9 to 10 a.m.

The Crawfordville community is showing their support to those who have been impacted by breast cancer

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"This was really hard but it was so much easier than it would've been because when I tell you I wouldn't go a day without getting a text message"

Kiersten Smith is a business owner in Wakulla. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in June. "Even though it's been really hard I can say that being treated so well and being supported so well it's made it where I feel grateful even in the midst of it because I realized that I'm very lucky to have that support system and it's given me hope on days when they were really hard."

Her friends and co workers wanting her to know her fight won't be alone organized a breast cancer awareness walk in her honor. They want to spread awareness about breast cancer in Wakulla County, which many people in the area are impacted by.

"In 2020 Wakulla County had 24 new breast cancer cases reported. If you consider the rate of cases per 100,000 women Wakulla County has a rate of 112.8 compared to the state rate of 119.3 so we're a little below."

Donna Clark is the Operations Manager for Wakulla Health Department.

Clark says this cause is close to her heart

"I have lost friends my age and younger here in Tallahassee go through the treatment of breast cancer."

Treatment for cancer can be a challenge in Wakulla. Many have to commute for care.

I asked her where people who live in Wakulla can go if they are diagnosed.

"They would have to go to Tallahassee there's an organization go pink that raises funding for breast cancer prevention as well as diagnosis and treatment as well as research as to the causes of breast cancer and looking to develop a cure for breast cancer."

Smith is one of many commuting to Tallahassee for cancer treatment.

While her fight continues, she says she's grateful her friends out on this event to help inform Wakulla County.

"When you live in this small knit community you meet a lot of people who have been affected by it. So anything that gets awareness out or prescreening things that your doctor tells you to do anything that raises that awareness"

The walk is from 9-10 this Saturday morning (insert location). There will be food vendors, music and free shirts.

