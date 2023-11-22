Crawfordville entrepreneurs looking forward to 'Small Business Saturday'

Businesses in Wakulla County will be counting on community support during the holiday shopping season.

Small Business Saturday is an annual event created by American Express, according to the Associated Press.

Watch the video above to hear from one of those business owners in Crawfordville.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Remember to shop local this season. I'm Kenzie Krueger your neighborhood reporter in Crawfordville. I spoke to a local business about the importance of support from neighbors.

"It's very important to keep everyone in mind you know just stop because in little towns anywhere where your community is."

Brianna Miley owns Signs By Bri, a company that creates signs and other displays. She has been doing it for 27 years here in Crawfordville with her family.

"I'm just super excited about being able to send stuff right to people's doors."

According to the U.S. Small Business Administrationprojected spending among U.S. consumers who shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday reached an estimated $17.9 billion in 2022.

Now local businesses are hoping to leave their mark while fighting key factors like inflation and competing with big box stores.

"That's very important to shop at your really supporting their families their health and well being you know everything it's really important."

While facing these challenges, businesses owners like Bri tells me support from the community means everything. The SBA says Saturday, November 25, 2023 is Small Business Saturday.