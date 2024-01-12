Crash involving 2 vehicles claims 3 lives in Gadsden County; FHP explains why

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Three people are dead following a crash in Gadsden County Friday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said two people from Tallahassee and one person from Bristol were killed in the crash.

Read what happened in the FHP News Release below.

FHP REPORT:

Florida Highway Patrol is currently working a fatal traffic crash involving a two vehicle crash with three occupants on State Road 267 in Gadsden County.

A sedan was traveling south on State Road 267 in Gadsden County. That sedan, for unknown reasons, began to travel in the northbound lane. An SUV was traveling north on State Road 267. The sedan and SUV collided in a head on manner. The sedan's driver and passenger along with the SUV's driver were pronounced deceased on scene.

FHP is being assisted by Gadsden County Sheriff's Office, Liberty County Sheriff's Office and Gadsden County Fire and Rescue.