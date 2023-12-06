Tallahassee stars dance to raise money for Legal Services of North Florida; see how you can help

Local stars will take to the dance floor Thursday in an effort to raise money for Legal Services of North Florida.

LSNF is a not-for-profit civil law firm covering the 16 counties of the Florida Panhandle.

LSNF NEWS RELEASE:

Legal Services of North Florida (LSNF) is thrilled to announce the return of our annual Dancing with the Stars Tallahassee extravaganza! The much-anticipated event is set to grace the Grand Ballroom at Doak Campbell Stadium on Thursday, December 7, 2023, igniting the stage at 7:00 p.m. Take advantage of securing your seat early, with exclusive options available for the VIP Reception starting at 6:00 p.m., including sponsor-level tickets.

The highlight of our event is our esteemed lineup of 2023 Celebrity Dancers! This year, we're showcasing a remarkable diversity of dance performances. Let's welcome our stellar 2023 Dancers:

« Carrie Boyd, Owner at The Network of Real Estate Investing Women

« John Fuchs, Assistant State Attorney

« Renee Gordon, Florida Department of Financial Services

« Meghan Munroe Lisson, Mays Munroe

« Heather Ross, Senior Associate Attorney General for Criminal Appeals for the State of Florida

« Kelly Kibbey Smith

« Crystal Stephens, Assistant General Counsel Florida Office of Insurance Regulation

« Ray Thompson, Ameris Bank Market President

« Eddie Williams, Holland and Knight

These exceptional Celebrity Dancers are teamed up with a dynamic array of dance studios and professionals across Tallahassee, bringing together an eclectic fusion of dance styles and mesmerizing performances. Each dancer vies for the coveted People's Choice Award, earned through votes where every dollar contributed directly supports Legal Services of North Florida, aiding our community's most vulnerable individuals.

Additionally, the distinguished Judge’s Choice Award will be bestowed by a panel of elite Tallahassee Celebrities, acknowledging the skills honed by these dancers throughout the fall season. This year’s judges include Neil Rambana, Dana Brooks, Genae Crump, and Angela Green-Sherrod!

Our spirited Celebrity Dancers receive invaluable support from local dance professionals and prominent studios across Tallahassee, including Timberlane Arts and Dance Academy, Studio D, FSU Swing Dance Club, Florida State University School of Dance, Gabriel Williams, and Alex Medina.

Mark your calendars for Thursday, December 7, 2023, and join us at FSU's Grand Ballroom, nestled within FSU's Doak Campbell Stadium. To secure tickets, explore sponsorship opportunities, or cast your vote for your favorite Celebrity Dancer, visit www.DancingTallahassee.org. Experience the thrill of the competition by tracking each dancer's live vote count on our homepage!