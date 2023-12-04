Seminoles miss out on College Football Playoff

Saturday, the College Football Playoff Committee unveiled the contenders for the Playoff.

FSU missed out on the top four by coming in ranked at No. 5.

Air left the room at Madison Social in College Town.

Early Saturday afternoon the College Football Playoff Committee unveiled the final playoff teams, leaving the Seminoles out…

This comes after a 12-0 season and an ACC title win over the Louisville Cardinals…

“This can just help the program even more. Hopefully FSU can be back on top and keep moving forward with more opportunities to play in the playoffs and win more games and beat bigger teams. It is what it is, still very happy about it but it’s a bummer for sure.”

The No. 5 Seminoles will now face the No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30th.

