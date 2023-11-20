FSU community rallies around QB Jordan Travis after season-ending injury

Florida State QB Jordan Travis announced on social media Monday that his season is over following leg injury suffered against North Alabama.

FSU fans have taken several measures to show support for Travis, including handwritten notes and a boost in sales for Travis' NIL merchandise.

Watch now to see what Jordan Travis merchandise is in high demand after the QB's injury.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

There has been so much community support that even Jordan Travis is calling it overwhelming.

People in neighborhoods across the city are showing the quarterback love just days after his FSU career came to an end.

In a social media post, Jordan says his career at FSU was a "dream come true."

He confirmed that the leg injury he suffered on Saturday ended his season.

Yet he is "humbled, honored and forever grateful" for the support FSU fans have shown him.

Since his injury on Saturday, countless handwritten notes from fans have been delivered by hand to him in the hospital.

Even though fans won't see number 13 on the field again, they're still supporting Travis in their own special ways.

"There's a boost in sales after his injury, and it really shows how much he means to the whole fan base, the community, everybody supporting him."

Garnet & Gold manager Brandon Falstrom says the store's Jordan Travis merchandise like jerseys, t-shirts and cups, are low in stock.

It's no surprise with some fans on social media calling people to buy up his jerseys.

Through his NIL deal, parts of each sale go directly to him.

FSU student Jack Freitas says it's the right thing to do, even as he moves on in his football career.

"You should totally support him. It's definitely tough to go down right before the playoffs, right before going to the NFL so I agree, support him as much as you can."

Monday, head coach Mike Norvell said the outpouring of love from fans is no surprise.

"Jordan has earned every bit of the support that he's gotten, because he is real, and he is true. He is a remarkable young man, and it's been overwhelming the support from all."

Something else you'll also find on social media is the hashtag #Finishfor13, which you can expect to see plenty for the rest of the football season.

