Arrest made in Saturday morning shooting death.

A 22-year-old has been arrested for fatal shooting

The woman was shot on Palm Beach Street in Tallahassee Saturday morning

Police say this was not a random act of violence

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Tallahassee police say they've made an arrest after this morning's shooting on palm beach street.

That's just southeast of the intersection of Osceola Street and Wahnish Way.

Police say the woman who got shot was taken to a hospital, where she died.

After an investigation, TPD's Violent Crimes Unit arrested 22-year-old Alquedrick Smith for the crime.

They also found several guns, including an illegal fully automatic weapon, during a search of smith's home.

TPD says the victim and Smith knew each other.

Smith is now facing charges of murder, possession of a firearm by a delinquent, and possession of a fully automatic or short-barreled firearm.