CLOSER LOOK: Florida Constitutional Amendments on your ballot

Voters will get their chance to weigh in on six constitutional amendments during the General Election.

The ones receiving the most attention, Amendments 3 and 4 centered around the issues of marijuana and abortion.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

You may have noticed campaign ads for and against amendments three and four, but do you know about the other four state amendments on your ballot?

With neighbors now casting their ballots in-person, I am took a deeper look at what these amendments mean for you.

Chances are, you know Florida's Amendment 3 would legalize recreational and Amendment 4 would put the right to abortion before viability in the state constitution.

Amendments receiving less attention include 5, which would apply inflation adjustment to the amount of assessed value that is exempt from property taxation.

Amendment 6 would repeal the right to public financing for state-wide races like governor.

Amendment 2 would enshrine the right to hunt and fish into the state constitution and list it as a way to manage wildlife.

Florida's Amendment 1 would make school board races partisan, putting candidate party affiliations on the ballot.

To get a better understanding of what these mean, I spoke with University of Florida political science professor Dr. Sharon Austin.

She said that some may want to know the affiliation of the candidates running for school board while others fear it will create more polarization.

"The argument is if people are running as Democrats versus Republicans, is that going to lead to the partisan divide?" Austin said.

The professor also said she thinks Amendment 4 will have the biggest impact on the polls.

"Abortion has always been such a contentious issue," Austin said. "I think that one will be the one to cause a larger turnout because people want to vote for it and against it.”

Voters will also see five City of Tallahassee Charter Amendments on their ballot.

That includes one that would up pay for commissioners by about $50,000.

