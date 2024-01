MONTICELLO, Fla. (WTXL) — Classes will be canceled at Jefferson K12 School Friday, January 19.

The school district says a water main broke, and the school has no water. On Facebook, the district wrote, "any changes to the operating schedule of JCS K12 School will be reported to parents and staff through an automated call, Focus, and listed here on our FB Page and our website www.jeffersonschools.net."

Thursday, students were released at 2 p.m. because of the break.