City of Tallahassee looks to improve StarMetro and public transportation

Tallahassee Commissioners approved a contract for StarMetro's Bus Electrification Infrastructure Construction.

It's all part of the city's Clean Energy Plan.

Watch the video to see what's ahead for StarMetro service.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Public transportation is a major city function for neighbors. Now the City of Tallahassee wants to improve the StarMetro system.

"It's okay, It's all right with me. As long as I get here to work back and forth."

Moncherious Smith says she and her four kids take the city bus from time to time to start their day.

"My car does mess up sometimes, so I do have to catch the city bus."

Smith says catching StarMetro is fine, and like many other cities across the U.S., public transportation is a big part of everyday living.

But the City of Tallahassee still wants to enhance StarMetro. It's all part of their Clean Energy Plan.

During Wednesday's commission meeting, city officials voted unanimously to approve the StarMetro's Bus Electrification Infrastructure Construction contract with Camber Operating Company.

The contract is for more than $12,000,000 dollars. This is in addition to phase-one of a $20.3 million grant from the Federal Transportation Administration. The city approved accepting that grant in April 2023.

The Camber contract will cover turnkey designs, engineering, and construction to install electric charging stations at StarMetro's facility.

Keeping the environment clean, and helping neighbors have safe travels. That's a plan the city and neighbors want to get behind.

"I will say it because I never know when my car might mess up!"

90% of the project will be covered by the FTA. The remaining 10% will be funded through the city's local match contribution, as required by the grant.