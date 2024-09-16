Chattahoochee plans to build three pickleball courts; see where they'll go

Neighbors have been going to city council meetings for over a year to express their interest to bring the sport to the neighborhood.

Neighbors now travel as far as Tallahassee to play.

Watch the video to see where the courts will be located.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Neighbors will no longer have to travel outside the Chattahoochee neighborhood to play pickle ball very soon. I’m Ashley Engle your neighborhood reporter. Chattahoochee leaders are working to build pickle ball courts at three locations. I’m checking to see where those locations will be.

"I’ve been going to city council meetings for over a year trying to get them to put in a pickle ball court for us."

April Tiller has played pickle ball for about a year and a half now

I guess we both can agree, it's pretty addicting and more and more neighbors are getting involved with the sport.

"Come out it's good exercise, it's fun."

April says she and other neighbors travel to Quincy just to play. Some as far as Tallahassee.

That's when it was brought to the city's attention. The interest to bring the sport to this neighborhood.

"I was not that knowledgeable about the sport until about a year ago."

Robert Presenell is Chattahoochee's City Manager. He tells me with this interest they're applying for grant money to build three courts.

One at Palm Street Park, South Side Park and another on Oak Street.

"The council approved us to apply for the funding, we've been very successful in the past. It's a cycle with the department of environmental protection.

With the ball rolling on this project neighbors like Robert and April are excited to play a sport they enjoy locally, attracting other neighbors, including myself, to join in on the fun

"Can’t wait to get my equipment"

"We have the community here that needs this, i think it would be really good for all ages of the community."

Leaders say the court at Palm Street Park will be completed in about a year. In Chattahoochee I’m Ashley Engle, ABC 27.

