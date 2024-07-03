Chattahoochee neighbors set to host Fourth of July celebration

CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Chattahoochee neighbors are going to be welcoming hundreds to their Fourth of July celebration here at Chattahoochee River Landing.

The celebration will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday, and it's free for everyone.

Neighbors will be able to enjoy over 20 different vendors of all different varieties of food, drinks and activities.

Live entertainment will be playing throughout the afternoon.

Fireworks will begin at dark and will be displayed over the bridge.

Chattahoochee's city manager, Robert Presenell, says they're expecting a lot of neighbors at this year's event."

"First we had the hurricane back in 2018 and then wonderful Covid, so we did miss one year but it's been growing each year since then. Folks come from all over and enjoy the event."

Neighbors are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to sit and enjoy the fun and fireworks.