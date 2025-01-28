Chattahoochee Main Street's historic building faces roof crisis

Chattahoochee Main Street is leading a campaign to raise $10,000 for urgent roof repairs on a historic building that has stood since 1925.

The building, now owned by Chattahoochee Main Street, is facing leaks and damage, but the community is rallying to ensure its preservation for future generations.

Watch the video to see how you can help.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

The building, which has stood tall since 1925, has been a cornerstone of Chattahoochee’s identity, representing both the town’s rich history and its potential for future growth. But time and weather have taken its toll, and now the building's roof is facing significant damage.

“We realized obviously there is a problem with all of the leaks that we are having,” says Gina McDaniel, President of Chattahoochee Main Street.

The roof, once sturdy and reliable, is now showing signs of wear, with leaks causing serious interior damage. Broken ceiling tiles and crumbling structure are just a few of the issues that are threatening to erode the building’s legacy.

“We are in our community trying to bring growth and economic revitalization,” McDaniel adds. “This building plays a big part in that, but the roof has become a critical issue.”

In April of 2024, the family who once owned this historic building made a powerful gesture—donating it to Chattahoochee Main Street to ensure its preservation for future generations. This donation marked a new chapter for the building, one that aligned with the town’s efforts to revitalize its historic downtown. The building is now the organizations office.

However, despite this generosity, the building now faces a looming challenge—its deteriorating roof.

“Over the last year, especially, those things have gotten worse,” Chattahoochee Main Street's Executive Director Pam Medley says.

To address the immediate roof damage, Chattahoochee Main Street has launched a fundraising campaign called Raise the Roof, with a goal of raising $10,000 to cover critical repairs. This money will stabilize the roof and prevent further deterioration while they pursue grants for a full roof replacement in the future.

For Main Street, this project is about more than just fixing a roof—it’s about preserving a piece of Chattahoochee’s soul.

It’s about ensuring that this building stands for another 100 years as a symbol of the town’s proud heritage.

“Getting this building repaired, rehabbed, that’s in our mission statement” Medley explains.

If you are interested in donating or want more information about Chattahoochee Main Street’s mission, all details can be found on their website.

