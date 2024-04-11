Changes are on their way to Tallahassee school zones and city government rules

School zones are one step closer to getting speed detection technology to punish speeders near campuses.

City leaders moved forward with putting changes to the city charter on the ballot in November.

Watch the video to see why these changes are being recommended:

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

New rules for the road, changes with the city charter and funding for projects are moving forward in our neighborhoods.

City leaders disagreed over some changes to city rules but came together to support a measure to slow drivers down Wednesday.

Voters will have changes to the city charter to decide on their ballots in November.

It's a document that guides the city of Tallahassee on how elected officials do business for the city.

City leaders talked over those recommendations Wednesday.

Commissioners agreed on recommendations to keep seats at large, continue to have five elected officials on the governing body and requiring a review of the city charter every 8 years.

But, they butted heads over one recommendation to give the independent ethics committee the authority to receive complaints under the whistleblower protection act.

They also went back and forth over the salaries of the commission, ultimately deciding to keep it equal to the county commission salaries set by voters.

They also disagreed on funding for projects.

$70 million in bond financing is on the way for the Southside transit center and new TPD headquarters, but Commissioner Jeremy Matlow raised concerns over the price tag on some of the projects.

But, one topic brought commissioners together.

Leaders moved forward with a new rule would fine speeders for going too fast through school zones.

Speed detection technology would capture speed and tag numbers of people going over 10 miles per hour above the school zone limit during typical pick up and drop off times.

The recommendation comes after a traffic study showed 47,000 drivers violated school zone speed limits on one day in all of Leon County.

Right here at Roberts Elementary and Montford Middle, that study showed more than 3,000 drivers sped in the area during school zone times. Closer to I-10 at Gilchrist Elementary, more than 1700 all in one day.

Speeders would get a fine of $100 dollars.

Leaders said that this system has shown to slow down drivers in other areas of the country.

The changes to the charter are not finalized.

Those changes will be put on the ballot for voters to decide in November.

Leaders will make a final decision about the speed detection devices on April 24.