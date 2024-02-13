CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Midway neighbors catch car break-ins, package theft on camera

Midway neighbors have seen people stealing packages and attempting car break-ins.

Midway Police urge neighbors to lock their doors and put their packages in a safe area.

Watch the video above to see the surveillance video and find out what you can do to stay safe.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Security cameras are catching people stealing neighbor's packages in Midway.

I spoke with one woman who has seen this suspicious activity on social media, and she showed me how she keeps her packages safe from the thieves.

"If you don't tempt people, then they may not do it."

It has helped Pat Smith’s packages stay safe from potential theft. She has a place for delivery drivers to drop off her packages.

"I try to kind of help the postal at the same time help myself by having a place for them to drop the boxes."

She and other neighbors have seen on their doorbell and security cameras people stealing their packages and trying to break into their cars. Now, they're posting videos online like this one recorded in the Midway neighborhood as a warning to others.

"Same thing with the mail, you should be able to put your mail in a box and not be concerned with it."

This is a statewide issue governor Ron DeSantis said he's working to address.

"This is easily solvable but you got to have adequate penalties."

Tuesday, he shared his support for legislation written to protect Floridians from retail theft and porch pirates.

DeSantis proposed if one steals $40 to $100 of property, that would be a third-degree felony. It would be a second-degree felony for those who steal property valued at $100 or more.

"Amazon will put a package at the first location that they see."

Midway Police Chief Kristi Cobb said the department is aware of the situation in her neighborhood. She said neighbors should always lock their car doors and tell delivery drivers what to do with packages if you're not home.

She also says her department is willing patrol those areas more.

"We can't be everywhere, but if requests are made to be in a certain area for a longer period of time we can definitely meet that request. We want our citizens to feel safe at all times."

An issue that Pat sees is a problem but she hopes her solution can stop other neighbors from getting their property stolen and broken in o.

"It’s very invasive and it doesn’t make any sense."

Midway PD says if you see any activity like this to give them a call. They are also willing to patrol more areas to prevent this from happening.

