Bristol woman dead following Liberty County Crash; FHP explains how it happened

BRISTOL, Fla. (WTXL) — A 27-year-old woman from Bristol is dead following a Wednesday night crash in Liberty County.

Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 7 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 12 and County Road 333.

FHP said the woman was driving an SUV northbound on County Road 333. FHP said the driver attempted to turn north onto County Road 12 at a unsafe speed. That’s when FHP said the SUV began to rotate counter-clockwise and overturn.

FHP said the woman was thrown from the vehicle in the process. FHP said she was not wearing a seatbelt. The SUV came to rest in the ditch on the east side of County Road 12. The driver was pronounced deceased on scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Liberty County Sheriff's Office and Liberty County Fire/EMS.