Body found in Jackson County fire; see where it's happening

Posted at 12:35 PM, May 07, 2024
  • The Jackson County Sheriff's Office confirmed a body was found in a structure fire Tuesday morning.
  • The fire was burning in Cottondale.
  • Read the update from the sheriff's office below to learn more.

JCSO POST:

The State Fire Marshal, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Investigators, Jackson County Fire Rescue, and the Cottondale Fire Department are currently on scene at a structure fire near Palmview Road and Woodrest Road in Cottondale. Upon the fire being extinguished, a body was located. We have not identified the body at this time. This is an active investigation and we will update as more information becomes available.

