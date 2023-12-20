Watch Now
Body found at Midway gas station; law enforcement investigating

Part of the parking lot was taped off Wednesday afternoon
Stefan Roberts
Posted at 2:04 PM, Dec 20, 2023
MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — A body was found at a Gadsden County gas station Wednesday.

Multiple law enforcement agencies could be seen in the parking lot of the Flying J Travel Center in Midway Wednesday afternoon. Midway Police, Gadsden County Sheriff's Office and Florida Department of Law Enforcement could all be seen.

Police tape blocked off a corner of the east side of the parking lot. The travel center remained open as the investigation unfolded. A member of the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office told an ABC 27 photojournalist one person was found dead. No foul play is suspected. The person's identity will not be released until next of kin have been notified.

