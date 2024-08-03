"Better be safe than sorry ” - Saint Marks neighbors preparing for Tropical Storm Debby

Boaters at Shell Island Fish Camp are preparing for weather threats.

Some are packing up and others are waiting it out.

Watch the video to see how neighbors near the coast prepare for bad weather.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With an uncertain forecast for the next few days, boaters at Shell Island Fish Camp have some decisions to make: do they take their take their boats out of the water?

“Pulling my boat out and getting ready for the storm.”

Charles Corbin has been through many storms and knows to plan ahead.

“If the water comes up like it has in the past you know there could be damages to the boats these are floating dock, so there’s no telling how high the water will come up.”

Storm surge flooding is a concern here in St. Marks. This was how high the water got up to during hurricane Micheal at the fish camp.

Tracy Ward has worked at Shell Island Fish Camp for years and has lived here her whole life. With knowing how high the water has gotten up to during past storms, she’s prepared and hoping for the best.

“I worry about it, this has been my childhood, so I always worry about it but you have to it’s a part of life hurricanes and living in Florida.”

Others like Robert Becker wanted to take his boat out while the skies are still clear.

“That’s why we decided to come out today because the weather’s a little better.”

He says they’re enjoying it while they can.

“Tomorrow it might not be so nice so we just wanted to get one day in before the storm comes.”

While everyone spends their day differently, Corbin says he’s playing it safe.

“There could be a lot of winds damage you never know better be safe than sorry.”

Make sure you know your evacuation zones and have a plan in place.

