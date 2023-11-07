Voters turn out to the polls in Bainbridge; see why they're voting

This will be the first time in years that Bainbridge will have an open seat for voters to decide who should be added as a new member of the city council.

Municipal elections were held for Bainbridge, Climax, Attapulgas and Brinson .

Watch the video to see what was on the ballot.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Here's what you need to know as Tuesday’s election wraps up.

I am talking about municipal elections for Bainbridge, Climax, Attapulgas and Brinson.

I stopped by the city's local board of elections office and picked up a ballot.

This will be the first time in years that Bainbridge will have an open seat for voters to decide who should be added as a new member of the city council.

On our city's ballot Keenan Roy Adams, Ashley Ryan Kitchen, Terry Thomas and Jason Williams have their eyes set on that one open seat.

The city of Climax is also looking to add a city councilman.

Attapulgas has a city council seat open and residents are asked to vote for a mayor this year.

Brinson has voting open for a mayor and three city council seats.

Polls are open until 7p.m.

