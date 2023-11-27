USDA offers grants to qualifying farmers amid drought in Decatur County

Livestock Forage Disaster Program provides compensation to eligible livestock producers who have suffered grazing losses.

The deadline to apply is January 30, 2024.

Watch the story to see which farmers qualify for grant money in response to severe drought conditions.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

According to the U.S drought monitor 100 percent of people in Decatur County are affected by the ongoing drought. Now there’s some relief being offered to farmers.

The U.S Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency is now accepting applications for 20 Georgia counties for the Livestock Forage Disaster Program.

Decatur County is included among those 20 qualifying counties.

The LFP grant will offer financial support to eligible livestock producers for the 2023 grazing loss due the severity level of drought conditions.

For a smooth application process the USDA asks that farmers submit any documents related to their 2023 losses.

LFP is a part of a wide range of assistance programs apart from the USDA. To learn more visit here.

