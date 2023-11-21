Salvation Army provides over 100 Thanksgiving food boxes to Bainbridge

One hundred families received ingredients to prepare a Thanksgiving meal in Bainbridge Tuesday.

Now, the Salvation Army is searching for people to adopt an Angel Tree child to fulfill a Christmas program for children under 12 years old.

Watch the story to learn why food boxes are a big help in the city of Bainbridge.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A little over a hundred food boxes are gifted to Bainbridge families thanks to our neighborhood's Salvation Army. I got a front seat view of the smiles on neighbors' faces as they pulled up to the food box drive thru.

Tuesday, the Salvation Army Bainbridge Service Center handed out Thanksgiving food boxes to families ahead of the holiday. Each box contained a variety of ingredients ranging from fresh vegetables, pumpkin pie items and turkey breast.

After covering several food giveaways within the city I now know that almost 20 percent of Bainbridge residents are living below the poverty line. Some neighbors live in what can be considered a food desert. It's clear that these food boxes will be a big help.

The organization is currently asking neighbors to participate in the Angel Tree project.

The Salvation Army's Christmas project where people can select a child's name from a participating tree and fulfill their wish list.

Those looking to adopt an "angel" can stop in at the participating locations which include Bean and Berry coffee shop, Bainbridge Church and the Bainbridge Salvation Army Service Center.

