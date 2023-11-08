Over 18 percent of Bainbridge neighbors under 65 have no health insurance; free health fair designed to help

Neighbors are invited to join a community health fair to access free lab testing and a long list of organizations offering resources.

More than 18 percent of Bainbridge neighbors under the age of 65 are with our health insurance.

Watch this story to learn more about what resources will be available for free.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors are putting their health first.

I'm uncovering health issues in my community and showing you where doctors plan to help.

"Prevention is better than cure,” said Dr. Analynn Ong, MD chief laboratory technologist, for Memorial Hospital and Manor.

When it comes to healthcare, Dr. Analynn Ong says it can be key to stopping disease.

But for some in this community that's easier said than done.

I checked with the U.S. Census Bureau.

More than 18 percent of Bainbridge neighbors under the age of 65 are with our health insurance.

"It's better to find it [health status] out and have it cured to have it addressed as early as possible,” said Ong.

But with a median household income of $40,000 in this area, paying for that prevention can be difficult for many.

The good news is a free community health fair is set to kick off next week.

It will include lab work, preliminary respiratory testing, and prostate testing for men over the age of 50.

There will be 20 organizations tabling the event ready to connect with neighbors in need of housing assistance, utility funding, medicaid, veteran services, mental health and literacy.

“Why do you think it's so important for community members to take advantage of something like this,” asked WTXL Reporter AJ Douglas.

"Literacy is huge and kids, even babies, start to understand the pictures in the book and the words in the book,” according to Patty Hamilton, the director of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library in Decatur County.

Hamilton said the organization founded by the country star delivers free books to children under five.

"Having books in the home that kids can access is so crucial to child development," said Hamilton.

It's not just literacy.

Oak House Children Advocacy Center will be offering guidance for children who have been victimized by physical or sexual abuse.

“A family here in Bainbridge that may be struggling like you said with crisis, what would you say to kind of encourage them to come out to the [health] fair and seek out your resources,” asked AJ.

“I would say come by our table and we will have resources available. If we can't help you in office then we can point you in the right direction to go to help you,” said Amy Eakin, Director Oak House Children Advocacy Center.

They have been located in Bainbridge since early this year but have served survivors in Decatur County since 2011.

From childcare to healthcare, Memorial Hospital and Manor's Development Director tells me it's an opportunity for, "people may have just moved here or are new to the area. This would be a great way to find out what resources there are across the community,” said Jaimie Sinko, development director, Memorial Hospital and Manor.

Memorial Hospital and Manor will host its annual health fair free to neighbors at the Charles Kirbo Center at Regional Technical College in Bainbridge. The fair will be held from 7 a.m to 11:30 a.m.

