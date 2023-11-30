Local college fills gaps to support the next generation of Bainbridge

A local college in our own backyards is answering a big need.

Adults deserve second chances too and Southern Regional Technocal College has free GED courses to help them start that journey.

Watch the story to see how a Bainbridge adult is navigating their decision to go back to school at 37.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

According to census data 17% of adults in Bainbridge over the age of 25 do not have a high school diploma or equivalent.

I stopped in one of our local colleges to learn about a course working to change those stats..

“So you're just getting started but, you see a really long road ahead: said WTXL reporter AJ Douglas.

"Yes, it's just like a journey I can take my time to really get going,” said Stephanie Johnson, a student attending Southern regional College.

37-year-old Johnson said she is fighting the odds with the new career path she is choosing to take.

But she needed some help.

She is currently enrolled at Southern Regional Technical College's GED program.

Once she gets that, it's on to her next journey which will help lead her to a new career.

SRTC offers associate degree programs along with job training options in a variety of trades like cosmetology, welding and even CNA training.

The CNA option could lead to LPN and RN bridge programs.

Johnson who is new to the course but says she plans to take it one day at a time.

"If we can help them in any kind of way on the way.. That's my job. That's what I'm here for,” accordinging to adult education coordinator for Southern Regional Technical College Bainbridge, Tiffany Green.

The adult education center might go unnoticed as it sits in Belk shopping center separate from the main campus.

But, it has remained a popular course offered to people 16 and up.

Students from all ages come from all around the city to sign up for the free GED program.

Green said this program opens doors.

"[Either] college bound going over to SRTC and figuring out what program they like… or if they're more work oriented and they want to find a career that's for them,” said Green.

Johnson shares why she decided to go back to school.

"What inspired you to go after this? Other people may have felt stagnant or allowed ageism to stand in their way but you fought the odds. What pushed you to do that,” said AJ.

"It's just one of my passions. I always loved to bake. Just getting back into it,” explained Johnson.

Anyone interested in signing up for the GED program must take a placement test prior to beginning the course.

Find out more about the opportunities offered at Southern Regional Technical College here.

