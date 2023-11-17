Learn what to give during the season of giving thanks to local Salvation Army

The Salvation Army Bainbridge Service Center plans to prepare 120 Thanksgiving boxes for neighbors in need next week.

The organization also offers hygiene bags for other vital needs beyond hunger.

Watch the story to learn what donations best support those in need.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Serving neighbors of different backgrounds can be a challenge but organizations like the local Salvation Army continue to adapt.

I spoke to a local neighbor who talks about what items she's looking to fill sparse kitchen shelves.

"String beans. Corn. Canned food. A majority of what you need,” said Bainbridge resident Kiara Martin.

This should be a big help to local families as a 2021 study showed that almost 20% of Bainbridge residents are living below poverty levels.

Director, Merreann McDonald tells me the organization makes an effort to make food boxes adaptable to all situations.

"We're able to address and fix their boxes based on what they need. If someone doesn't have a vehicle we're [she] will adapt their box to a bag so they might tie it on to a bicycle handle,” said McDonald.

Neighbors in town have shared with me that at times some donated food items like macaroni & cheese cause more food like milk and butter. The majority of donations fall into the can good category but can opener donations are rare.

McDonald told me the Salvation Army puts together daily grab bags to support daily hungry needs which include pop off tops for can goods and utensils.

"We've got a women's hygiene kit. Of course it has some personal hygiene items for a female. A small deodorant, a razor, a soap and a lotion,” according to McDonald,.”

McDonald said she's grateful to be in this role and serve the community in a meaningful way.

"I'm not in charge of God and he is much bigger than and I am just so thankful that he has allowed me to be in this role,” said McDonald.“ I'm also thankful that he's given me the insight to look deeper into people's lives."

“Why do you think it's so important for this food pantry to be operating here in our community,” asked WTXL reporter AJ Douglas.

"I think it's important because there's more homeless people out here that really need food and they might have kids..[So] This would be the best option,” said Martin.

Neighbors are invited to apply for a Thanksgiving food box by Monday at 5pm

Boxes will have all the ingredients to make a pumpkin pie, turkey and more.