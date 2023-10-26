HOW TO HELP: Decatur County Historical Society plans to honor veterans in a special way

Decatur County Historical and Genealogical Society is calling for photos from county veterans.

Ahead of Veterans Day the organization plans to host a series of events next month.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Honor those who served.

The Decatur County Historical and Genealogical Society is accepting photos from veterans for a special exhibit coming November 14th.

The organization is calling for photos along with the name, branch of service and number of years serviced.

The goal is to pay tribute to county neighbors who have served past and present.

"I just thought it was pretty nice to honor all the soldiers so I decided that I would find this picture,” said Delores Crawford.

That's Delores G. Crawford holding a picture of her late husband David Crawford Sr. who served in the army.

Delorores tells me she wants to continue to see her husband honored not just for what he's sacrificed for their family but for the entire country while serving in the Vietnam War back in 1966.

"I wanted him to be displayed honoring him for all that he's done,” said Delores.

Roslyn Palmer, president of Decatur County Historical and Genealogical Society, says she hopes to show a sense of community with the special display.

"It tells us who these people are. It may be a name you've heard of a lot, or you may have never heard of them. You may know their family members but, you don't know them,” said Palmer.

Those looking to pay tribute to their loved one or if you're a Decatur County veteran yourself and would like to participate photos can be dropped off at the historical society's museum in Downtown.

