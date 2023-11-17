GBI testing evidence surrounding death of Cameron Walker in Bainbridge

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations recently released a statement concerning the investigation.

Walker’s body was discovered October 17 here in the 800 block of Monroe Street.

Watch the story to hear what a GBI agent had to say.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Friday marks one month since the lifeless body of Cameron Walker was found in Bainbridge.

I reached out to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations for answers.

Here's what we know so far.

I found the scene while driving through the neighborhood on my way to another story.

Bainbridge Public Safety Director Frank Green asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for help. GBI Agents and a Crime Scene Specialist processed this for evidence with Bainbridge Public Safety Officers and Decatur County Sheriff’s Investigators.

Friday, Assistant special agent Zack Johnson told me no arrests have been made however he released a statement that read in part quote “We are still conducting additional interviews and evidence testing that has been submitted to our crime lab. There is no other information I can release at this time.” end part quote.

I recently spoke to Walker's cousin who tells me they’re hoping law enforcement will figure out who is responsible for his death.