From severe to extreme, Decatur County drought worsens and expands

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Drought conditions have worsened in Southwest Georgia.

As the dry conditions get worse, I'm checking with producer sellers to see where business stands right now.

As of November 16, much of Decatur County is experiencing what's considered extreme drought.

Extreme drought conditions cause cracking ground, agriculture economic losses, outdoor burn bans along with other negative impacts.

Kelvin Sherman has owned Fresh Basket Produce for the past 15 years.

He says the drought has made a tremendous impact on county agriculture.

He says many farmers had to start planting fall crops early after summer items dried out.

“The warm weather for the fall kept the frost away and made the produce and vegetables last a little longer that would have already been gone for the year,” Kelvin Sherman, owner, Fresh Basket Produce.

