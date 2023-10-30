FIRST LOOK: New developments coming to Bainbridge

Multiple new developments are looming in the downtown area of Bainbridge.

More housing options are on the rise including a new bar and eatery option.

More housing options are on the rise including a new bar and eatery option.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

New businesses are headed to downtown Bainbridge.

I'm finding out how old buildings are expected to create new memories for neighbors.

"It's just a great opportunity for people to have that experience to live, work and play in a downtown area,” said director of the Downtown Development Authority Bainbridge, Amanda Glover. “It's very rewarding to me personally."

Rewarding to help bring new economic opportunities to the area.

Take this former shipping warehouse on Calhoun Street.

I found it'll soon offer seven apartments, along with 18,000 square feet of warehouse and commercial space.

The old post office?

It is being converted as an event space and bar.

Debbie and Bruce Usery said when it comes to adding more businesses the more the merrier.

They own the Robbins Nest Deli.

"People will want to walk just right out their door down the sidewalk and have lunch,” said Debbie Usery, owner of The Robbins Nest Deli.

And don't forget Suzie and Sam's new steak house.

It will replace the library building that's been standing since the 1930's.

"If you're looking for a job, that's another great opportunity for you to look into,” according to Glover.

The new steakhouse is expected to be ready in the next few weeks while others are gearing up to open in the next one to three months.

