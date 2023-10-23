COMMUNITY SUPPORT: Bainbridge Salvation Army works to feed 650 people

The Salvation Army in Bainbridge aims to feed over 600 people.

It's a service that's offered the fourth Monday of each Monday, excluding December.

Watch the story to find what fuels the passion from program volunteers.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Cars are lining up with neighbors ready for a hot meal.

650 plates that's the number of meals the Salvation Army Bainbridge Center aims to serve.

I got to learn more about the passion behind serving neighbors.

The mission has grown from 250 meals a month to over 600.

Most know the Bainbridge Service Center for a number of services.

It's a retail store that's open six days a week.

They also offer a food pantry and utility assistance.

Director, Merreann McDonald, tells me as a mother of six she knows the value of a home cooked meal.

"Whether they ask for two plates or ten, our goal is to serve them with joy and happiness,” said Merreanne McDonald, director of the Salvation Army. “We don't necessarily know their needs. Their needs can be anywhere from they received a diagnosis today or have been struggling as a mom today or they're just struggling with depression or they just need hope and encouragement."

Many neighbors pull up to Supper on Scott Street.

It's hosted by the Bainbridge Service Center also known as the Salvation Army.

Volunteers and neighbors meet up here every fourth Monday of the month excluding December.

No matter the need, the multi-purpose facility offers help to neighbors throughout the city.

I spoke to a neighbor who explained why he rolls up his sleeves to volunteer no matter how hot it gets in the kitchen.

“We’ll have individuals that come that might not have any other means to gather food or any type of suppers or dinners throughout the week. This is the only way that they’re able to get anything,” said Rolie Hancock, volunteer and Salvation Army board member.

The Bainbridge Service center will host the next drive thru pick up November 27.

Anyone interested in volunteering or sending a donation visit here : https://www.salvationarmy.org/

