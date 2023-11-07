Bainbridge YMCA plans to add twelve new pickle ball courts

Pickle ball is taking over city's across the nation and Bainbridge is not exempt.

Twelve new pickle ball courts will be added to the local YMCA in the upcoming weeks.

Watch this story to learn why neighbors are joining in on the game.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The countdown begins: Three more weeks until Bainbridge has a dozen more pickle ball courts.

I talked to the people at the YMCA to find out if the twelve new courts will be enough.

"I don't know if we can have enough pickle ball courts.”

Rich Gallagher, president and CEO of the YMCA of the Georgia Sunbelt.

He tells me our local YMCA is planning a few additions.

That includes converting tennis courts into pickle ball courts.

This comes after new flooring and updated equipment added over the past two years.

Gallahgers shares why improvements like this keep the fitness center connected to the community.

"The YMCA has been struggling for the last couple of years and now over the last two years we've been able to renovate and serve this community,” according to Gallahgers.

Kim Mills is wellness director here.

She told me the existing tennis courts needed an upgrade.

After non-stop requests from members they landed on converting these courts for pickle ball players.

"They say it's really fun and the social aspect of it is what I think I see more. As far as people getting together especially post COVID. People are trying to get out and do things with friends,” said Mills.

Both tell me the sport is growing around the city no matter one's age.

"Anybody is welcome to come and join,” said Mills.

"We're seeing pickle ball really be the full spectrum of ages from teens all the way to seniors,” said Gallagher.

If you're a pickle ball player or just ready to join in on the game with local neighbors, plan to hit these courts in the next few weeks.

The center plans to open a second 24-hour location downtown in the coming months.

