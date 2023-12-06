As Bainbridge Decatur County Humane Society waits for new home, pilots step up to help with adoptions

Thousand of volunteer pilots have come through the Decatur County Airport since 2009 to transport shelter animals.

The Bainbridge Decatur County Humane Society plan to relocate to a new building by March of 2024.

Watch the story to see how volunteer pilots are helping mend a ongoing problem.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Volunteer pilots are taking to the South Georgia sky to help solve a problem on the ground: pet adoptions.

I'm finding out just how urgent the need is in my neighborhood and what's planned to help.

After six months of waiting in the Bainbridge Decatur County Humane Society, Falcon, the half Labrador half pit bull is on his way home. It's all thanks to volunteer pilots like Joe Bailey.

He volunteers for Pilots N Paws.

"These are the best flights to know that they're going to their new home,” Joe Bailey, volunteer pilot, Pilots N Paws.

The need for pet adoptions here doesn't stop with Falcon.

"We are in a small town so that means our adoption population can be a bit limited,” Ashley White, shelter director, Bainbridge Decatur County humane Society.

White oversees care for 100 to 150 animals at a time here. They take care of strays found roaming the streets.

They also care for pets after owners had to give them up. "When we have rescues that market our dogs in their area, such as Tampa it really helps to get the word out,” said White.

While these animals wait for a flight or adoption out here, the staff helping faces some challenges. Heating, air conditioning and drainage are some of the biggest issues.

But there is hope on the way.

"Our hope with the new building is that the function is far greater than what we have now. It's going to create the healthiest environment for these animals,” according to White.

That new building is already in the works.

The humane society will partner with the city and the county to split the cost on an estimated $5 million budget.

While they work to get that project off the ground, pilots like Bailey say they are happy to do what they can to keep the mission going.

Giving pups like Falcon a new chance at life.

"I love giving back by helping animals. Seeing their stories and helping them get to a better life,” said Bailey.

The new building is expected to be completed here on Zorn Road by March 2024.

If you're a pilot interested in volunteering find out more here.

