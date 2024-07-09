As Leon County looks to replenish storm funding, FEMA also helping out neighbors

After a week of helping neighbors in Woodville, they've opened a new Disaster Recovery Center at Apalachee Regional park.

The recommended price to replenish the Catastrophe fund for the 2024 hurricane season is $8.3 million dollars.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

“The way I’m looking at everything, recovery is moving along pretty good.”

Timothy Bobo is a Southwest neighbor. I spoke to him before in the same neighborhood just three days after the May 10th tornados hit Tallahassee.

“It’s clean, I’m happy because I don’t have to look at all those branches.”

That cleanup Timothy is talking about cost money, now the Leon County Commission will meet Tuesday to discuss covering the cost of the Catastrophe Reserve Fund relating to those May 10th tornadoes.

Meanwhile, FEMA is offering help at Apalachee Regional park.

I asked neighbors like Timothy if he thinks FEMA’s mobile recovery centers are necessary.

“That is definitely needed. We’re going to look into it.”

While at the park I got speak with manager of the disaster recovery center, Mandy Mcnatt. She tells me what she remembers from the storm and how much recovery centers are needed.

“It’s really overwhelming just seeing it and then thinking about the human nature side of what survivors went through the day that the tornadoes hit. Mobile disaster recovery centers play an important part because we’re able to go where the most damage occurred from the storms.”

I checked the list, FEMA individual assistance can help with temporary lodging expenses, basic home repairs, and other essential disaster-related needs.

Neighbors like Timothy say it’s something he has to pay attention in case another storm comes his way.

“I don’t know who qualifies but I think that everyone should go out there and check and see."