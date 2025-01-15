American Red Cross North Florida sends crews to help with California wildfires

Volunteers have deployed and will be on the West Coast for a minimum of two weeks

Watch the video above to hear how all hands are on deck to help those who need it the most.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

No matter what coast you're on, the American Red Cross is trying to meet you where you need help.

I'm Terry Gilliam your neighborhood reporter.

With wildfires spreading in Southern California, I see how the American Red Cross plans to lend their helping hand from the Big Bend.

We've covered the American Red Cross North Florida Chapter helping those right here with disaster recovery from hurricanes and tornadoes.

Now, that help is spreading across the country as California deals with deadly wildfires.

"It's heartbreaking. Whenever we see out brothers and sisters, everywhere across the United States, we want to jump in; that's our business."

American Red Cross Community Disaster Program Manager, Cathy Bland, says it's all hands on deck.

"It's all about put me in coach."

American Red Cross North Florida Region says they've sent out a volunteer from Tallahassee.

They also say between Pensacola, Tallahassee, and Jacksonville; several other volunteers have deployed and will be on the West Coast for a minimum of two weeks. Volunteers are making sure people are fed and have shelter.

"Delivering hope. That's the biggest thing that we can deliver. A lot of folks may not know what they need right away, but we're there within seconds to deliver that hope that they need to continue. As they need something, they contact us nationwide and we send out our volunteers."

American Red Cross says the process remains the same when dealing with wildfires, hurricanes, and other disasters.

Bland also tells me while those in California have local support, American Red Cross North Florida region is on call and ready to send as many volunteers as possible that's needed. In Tallahassee, I'm Terry Gilliam, ABC27.