About 38 percent of Jefferson County neighbors need help getting food; see how this new locker helps

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WTXL) — On Facebook Thursday, Second Harvest of the Big Bend wrote:

"Today, we officially opened our new 24/7 Grocery Locker in Monticello, our 4th in our service area! This locker will provide neighbors in need with a food box whenever they need it. If you or someone you know needs to utilize the locker, you can call the Jefferson County Health Department at 850-342-0170 or go in person and request a code to open the locker."

Leaders with the health department said the concept grew out of the health department's community health improvement activities. Leaders said they conducted a health assessment in the latter part of 2022. That survey found 38 percent of the residents surveyed needed help with food.

In that same survey, 68 percent said the cost of food stops them from buying healthy food. This new locker offers the opportunity to get healthy food in the neighborhood.

The program was first piloted in Madison County and has seen success.