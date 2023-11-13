About 32,000 voters in Leon County will have a new Election Day polling place starting in March

Starting with the March 19 Presidential Preference Primary Election, approximately 32,000 voters in Leon County will have a new Election Day polling place.

The polling place changes are the result of a county-wide accessibility survey conducted by the Elections Office.

Learn more about the changes and how to vote in the news release below.

NEWS RELEASE:

Mark S. Earley, Supervisor of Elections for Leon County, announces precinct and polling location changes in advance of the 2024 Election Cycle. “As your Supervisor of Elections, my mission is to ensure that every voter in Leon County can access their right to vote, and that includes having accessible and convenient Election Day polling places,” said Supervisor Earley. “With these new polling places, we can ensure that voters with disabilities have equal access to facilities and the option to vote in person on Election Day.”

Starting with the March 19 Presidential Preference Primary Election, approximately 32,000 voters in Leon County will have a new Election Day polling place. To ensure that all voters have the latest information, the Elections Office is mailing every affected voter an updated voter information card. Voters can expect to receive their new card in the mail within the next two weeks. Voters are encouraged to review their new card to familiarize themselves with their new Election Day polling place.

The polling place changes are the result of a county-wide accessibility survey conducted by the Elections Office. The results of the survey showed that several locations did not meet the latest guidelines for access by persons with disabilities. In addition, recent changes in Florida election law require changes to some precinct boundary lines. The Elections Office redrew several precinct boundaries to ensure compliance with the law, which resulted in several additional changes to precinct numbers and polling place assignments.

As required by Florida law, the Elections Office submitted the proposed new precinct boundaries to the Leon County Board of County Commissioners for review. The Board approved the new map at its October 10 meeting. The Elections Office has now updated voter records and other files to match the newly approved precinct lines. Voters can view the new precinct map, list of Election Day polling places, and their voter information by visiting LeonVotes.gov [leonvotes.gov].

Voters in Leon County have three ways to vote. In addition to voting at their polling place on Election Day, all Leon County voters also have the option at vote at any of the 10 Early Voting sites throughout Leon County. Voters may also request a Vote-by-Mail ballot and vote from home. Interested voters should visit LeonVotes.gov [leonvotes.gov] to learn more.

Voters with questions are encouraged to contact the Supervisor of Elections Office by email at Vote@LeonVotes.gov, or by phone at (850) 606-8683, Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.