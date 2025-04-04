A STRAIGHT-SHOOTER: Remembering civil rights trailblazer Calvin Barnes

NAACP official and World War II veteran Calvin Barnes spent the 1980s traveling throughout Florida establishing and re-organizing NAACP branches.

Calvin Barnes passed away March 29th in Tallahassee.

He was 99 years old.

Watch the video above to hear about what Barnes was able to accomplish. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Remembering long-time civil rights leader, Calvin Barnes. He brought change to his community and left a lasting impression on those who knew him.

Calvin E. Barnes was a trailblazing civil rights leader who made an impact on North and South Florida.

"I don't know if I can capture it in one word. Straight-shooter, but honest," says Althemese Barnes. She was wife to Mr. Barnes for 44 years.

He passed away at the age of 99 on March 29th in Tallahassee.

"We just have to accept that he was not going to make the 100th birthday that he was so looking forward to."

The NAACP official and World War II veteran spent the 1980's traveling throughout Florida, establishing and re-organizing NAACP branches and helping to resolve discriminatory complaints.

Now, the city will say its final goodbye.

"The support that we have gotten and are getting has been unexpected in a way. The outpouring coming from every direction."

During Mr. Barnes's tenure, the Tallahassee NAACP received the highest in-state, regional, and national awards for new, renewed, and life Memberships.

Many want Mr. Barnes remembered forever for the work he has done in his community.

"I would want him to be remembered. I want people to now read what he did accomplish and think on the matter of who benefited."

Mr. Barnes's funeral will be held Thursday, April 4th. It's at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church on North Adams Street.