A month after groundbreaking Midway road paving still hasn't started; we found out why

Midway leaders a $750,000 grant to improve roads in the neighborhood and broke ground in late January.

One month later, neighbors are wondering when the paving process is going to begin.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Back in January, the City of Midway broke ground on a new paving project for different roads in the neighborhood.

Here I am on Mine Road a month later. This road and others have not been paved. I spoke to a neighbor who is excited for her street to get paved but is wondering why they haven’t gotten started. I find out what is going on.

Meet Margie Morrow. Se's lived in Midway for 70 years along a road that doesn't get much attention.

"It’s been a long time. We've been promised many times."

A long time? Try 20 years.

She and her neighbors have been pushing the city to pave this road.

"The dust is expected you know. But the cars and the mud when it rains is terrible."

The solution to that problem was announced a month ago.

I was there in January when Midway leaders broke ground on the new paving project.

A $750,000 grant is supposed to help pay for upgrades to the roads on your screen.

But that work hasn't started yet.

"So many different roads throughout the city, you have to do an environmental review, that will cover all of those areas.

He says everything is squared away to pave but there are several steps the city must go through that take time after they're awarded grant money.

"Plus, we have to send out letters to all of the Indian Tribes and get responses from them to make sure we are not destroying any burial grounds or anything."

It's a process that the city cannot rush through.

While it plays out, neighbors like Margie are patiently waiting, for road upgrades that have been years in the making.

"And I know all the neighbors will be happy to have it done."

The city says construction on the roads should begin March 5th. In Midway.

