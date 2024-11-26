300 turkeys were distributed in Frenchtown, while American Legion in Lake Ella plans to give out 800 meals

Good News Outreach handed out 300 turkeys. That's 100 turkeys more than their goal.

American Legion plans to feed families with turkey, greens, sweet potato, and pie.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Local organizations are meeting their goals to help feed families.

"We were looking at the need, the need amazingly great!"

I'm Terry Gilliam your neighborhood reporter in Frenchtown.

I see how two organizations just minutes apart from each other work to put food on the table for families in our community.

It's one goal each organization has in common. The Good News Outreach Food Pantry teamed up with local rapper Real Boston Richey to spread holiday cheer with a Turkey giveaway event.

Here in the Frenchtown neighborhood Good News Outreach gave out 300 turkeys to families ahead of Thanksgiving.

As for Good News Outreach, we asked rapper, Boston Richey, what it's like to be a part of community efforts to give back to those in need.

"It makes me feel good inside because I know I'm able to help people. I know just a little help makes other people feel better."

Other organizations are following through with their holiday giving as well. American Legion in Lake Ella plans to pass out 800 meals on Thanksgiving day.

"No matter what's going on in your life everybody deserves a good Thanksgiving. It's a great thing when it all comes together."

Good News Outreach Food Pantry and American Legion both tell me that events like volunteering and partnerships help them keep giving back in the future. In the Frenchtown neighborhood, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.