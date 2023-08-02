How the new golf cart age restriction law will impact Northeast Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — New rules have rolled out to keep golf carts safe.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a law requiring drivers of golf carts to be over the age of 18 or with a valid driver's license.

With many golf carts in the Killearn Lakes community, some think the new rules will increase safety.

Bill Gleason said it has been an issue.

"On a daily basis, we'd see golf carts going by with kids riding on there," Gleason said. "Sometimes there would be a couple, sometimes these golf carts would be be overloaded with kids hanging off the back."

He said he has seen children as young as 9 driving the carts on these streets.

"Its been a big issue around here," Gleason said.

Just last month, a 3-year-old driving a golf cart in Southwest Florida hit and killed his 7-year-old brother.

Starting in October, those children will not be allowed to drive golf carts.

Not everyone thinks this as big of an issue.

Jaime Bellamy has had a golf cart for years.

"I use it for everything," Bellamy said. "As you see, you caught me on a day where I am cleaning out the garage and moving things back around to my shed."

She said her two children learned to drive on the golf cart but have ditched the cart for their cars.

"They learned the basic road rules from a young age just driving on a golf cart,: Gleason said. "This one particularly, that doesn't go extremely fast."

Gleason said he is not against the carts, but just hopes the new law will keep everyone safe.

“I will see adults driving golf carts and they’re fine. I have no issues with that," Gleason said. "It’s just the little kids and you see them hanging on the edge, and if something happens to them, someone’s gonna get sued.”

If you're under 18, you can still drive a golf cart if you have a valid learners permit or driver's license.

