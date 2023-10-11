WHAT'S IN YOUR FOOD? Local Havana farm set to host annual farm tours to educate you

Whitetail Hollow Farms is holding its free annual farm tour October 14th and October 15th.

Gigi's vision of the farm came from an unexpected life change.

Our food has to come from somewhere

"What you feed them matters."

I'm Ashley Engle your neighborhood reporter in Havana. Here at Whitetail Hollow Farms, there are a lot of animals. You have emu's, chickens, turkeys but their food impacts your food.

Honestly, I don't know what they're saying. But the people who take care of them have an important message to share.

"I want to educate others of where their food comes from."

This is Gigi Carroll, one of the owners of Whitetail Hollow Farms. She drove me around the farm, showing me why people need to know how their food gets from farm to fridge.

"I wanted to know where my food was coming from"

Because of something… unexpected.

"I was going through kind of a health crisis."

So that got Gigi thinking about creating a farm tour for people to come and learn about the process.

"Momma is the boss lady. "

Ben Carroll is Gigi's son who helps around the farm.

"We always have projects going on around here."

Here, where the work is hard, but the reward is great.

"We love being a part of the community. That is why we are building this."

The farm also provides resources such as eggs to area restaurants like Bantam Bay in Quincy.

"I want to build a resource for the community."

Being a resource to the community since 2010, Gigi wants to continue to educate those on what she's passionate about.

