"PEOPLE COME HERE AS FAR AS CANADA" Havana Reggae Festival expects to bring hundreds to Gadsden County

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

It's a festival that brings hundreds to one of Gadsden county's most treasured communities. I'm Ashley Engle your neighborhood reporter in Havana.

If you come to the Reggae Fest - you know about the good music, food and fun for the family. With so many people expected in town this weekend. The festival is bringing so much more to local businesses.

"We try not only to get the crowd to come to the festival but to visit the town. Quincy, Havana and surrounding areas."

This is Maurice Grant, the festival's organizer. He tells me this year they are expecting to see people visit from as far as Canada to embrace Jamaican culture. Grant says that the location of the festival is the key reason why people come from all over.SOT

"This being 309 is very convenient for folks from Georgia and Alabama to access here."

The festival will be held at the 5F Farm in Havana. This is the festival's 13th year. People can expect live music, shopping, souvenirs and of course Jamaican food and drink.

"Every year we have people come in from all over not only from Florida but all over the United States and come in and enjoy Havana."

Dean Brown has been a volunteer and the festival's promoter for over a decade. Last year, the festival raised over $18,000. Some of the revenue went back into the community and non-profit organizations.

"This one that we are having this weekend will be one to give back to the community."

Not only will the festival have an economic impact in Gadsden County, Grant says that neighboring areas will feel the benefits when it comes to people booking hotels, shopping and eating also.

If this sounds like something you want to checkout -- the festival is October 7th. If you wear a Havana Reggae festival shirt, you GET IN FOR FREE. In Havana, I'm Ashley Engle… ABC 27