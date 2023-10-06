"IT'S A FAMILY PLACE" Havana Christmas Tree Farm is a staple for those across the Big Bend.

On average, it takes a Christmas tree 3 to 4 years to grow.

Did you know that there is a database that tracks Christmas Tree farms. In fact, in the U.S. alone, there a 350 million trees currently growing and I'm standing at one of those farms. I'm Ashley Engle your neighborhood reporter in Havana. I'm at Turner's tree farm where I spoke with one loyal customer who's starting the family tradition early.

"I just appreciate its here, it's a special place that I like to come here every week ."

Sue Kasmir, who recently just moved to Havana, tells me the Christmas Tree Farm is more than just a farm.

"It's a family place."

Gina and Bryan Turner own the tree farm and gift shop has one goal. It’s all about family and Christ.

"People who are buying the real trees are usually for the family experience"

Bryan walked me through the process of taking care of the trees and I will be the first to say, its not easy.

On average, it takes a Christmas tree 3 to 4 years to mature to be the big and beautiful holiday decoration that you see every year.

Some of the challenges that the Turners face when raising the crop include Florida's heat

"They like the colder climate, so that creates some challenges. During the heat of the summer you have to find ways to keep the root systems cooler and keep moisture in them"

Another way the Turner's protect the crop is keeping up with tree's grooming to prevent wind and heat damage.

Some of the states that these trees are in include Oregon, North Carolina and of course, here in the Big Bend.

I checked Mordor Intelligence. and they predicted that the North America Christmas Tree Market size is expected to grow from $1.33 billion in 2023 to $1.64 billion by 2028,

With Christmas less than 80 days away, people in the community have told me that the hunt for the quote "family perfect Christmas tree" in underway. Sue believes doing it locally makes the process much sweeter.

"You walk in and Gina makes you feel at home."

Despite the climate and the challenges that the Turner's face, they are looking forward to spreading the holiday cheer their first Christmas being open to the public.