BULK TRASH PICK UP IN GADSDEN COUNTY: When are your pick up dates?

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Time to put all that junk to the curve Havana… I'm Ashley Engle your Havana neighborhood reporter. Gadsden County is picking up bulk items for those in unincorporated areas.

This is a way for the county to help those who are unable to take big bulky trash items to the landfill themselves.

Items that you can toss can range from old appliances, couches, tv's and other household items. Lawn debris branches will not be picked up.

The county urges those to put these items on the curve by the road in front of your residence for them to pick up your trash safely.

Commissioner Eric Hinson of District one tells me that this is a way to continue to keep the county clean and to help those get rid of the bulk items easily.

"We have an aging community…and also two, we have a lot of people who do not have transportation, they don't have access to getting there and some of those items you need to have a truck right. If you don't have a truck that is still an issue."

District one which are cities Havana and Midway, your pickup is from Tuesday October 2 and October 5. Fall Bulk item pick up will end on November 2nd. In Havana

Check out Gadsden County's website to see when your pick up dates are.