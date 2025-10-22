HAPPENING TONIGHT: City Commission to decide on Capital City Country Club sale

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Tonight, City Commissioners will decide whether or not to sell Capital City Country Club land to the club's private owners. The club wants to own the land to make improvements to its infrastructure, attract investors and more members.

Since 1953, the club’s private owners have been under a land lease with the City of Tallahassee.

Last month, commissioners approved a second appraisal of the land, which was originally valued at $1.15M. The second appraisal showed the property is valued at $1.25M.

The agenda states there are two options for commissioners to vote on.

Option 1 : Approve the sale with the following pros and cons:

Pros:



Implements in perpetuity protections that do not exist under the current lease, including restrictions, easements, zoning changes, and covenants to assure community priorities, including perpetual use of the golf course, public access, and perpetual right of way for the memorialization of historic slave cemetery and the site of unmarked graves.

Enables access to capital in support of the Country Club’s objective and agreement with FAMU to upgrade the course for collegiate championship competition.

Provides funding for the installation and maintenance of the commemorative burial site.

Cons:



Foregoes future Commission ability to consider golf course operations alternatives in 2055.

Option 2 : Provide alternate direction to staff

Many people are against the sale due to the unmarked graves of slaves discovered in 2019 by the National Park Service.

The meeting begins at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall. WTXL ABC 27 will have a crew there and will provide any updates.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.