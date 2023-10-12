Tallahassee women transforming city landmarks; ready to open for business soon

A new brewery is set to open in a historical waterworks building in Tallahassee.

A new bistro is set to open in the building where Andrew's Downtown used to stand.

Watch the video above to hear from the women behind the project.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's a new era for downtown Tallahassee with two new businesses owned by woman entrepreneurs. They are set to open in iconic downtown spaces.

We recently told you about a new restaurant planned for this iconic corner on South Adams and West Jefferson Street. I'm Ava Van Valen in Downtown Tallahassee. Now we can unveil the much anticipated details and how the new owner plans to keep the Tallahassee tradition alive.

Andrew's Downtown was a Tallahassee landmark on a coveted corner. Ashley Chaney has a long history with the space. She was a caterer at Andrew's in 2007.

Now, she's bringing a new idea to the corner.

Ashley Chaney said, "it is such an honor to give back to the community that has given me so much. What other way to make people feel good then by feeding them?"

Chaney unveiled the restaurant's new name Thursday - Hayward House. It's a nod to history. It's named after Dr. Thomas Hayward who built the first single family home in downtown Tallahassee. She describes it as an American Bistro - a beautiful and sophisticated space with a very approachable menu.

Chaney - "We really want people to feel like they are coming home when they walk through the door and that they are building new traditions on this iconic corner of Adams and Jefferson."

Hayward House is going to have a signature cocktail called Rascal Yard. The name comes from the history of Wayne Square which was where City Hall is now. It's where merchants would go to sell their wares and socialize

Just down the road, another piece of Tallahassee history is preserved. Amicus Brewing Ventures has transformed the historical waterworks site at the corner of Gadsden and Gaines Streets into a beautiful new brewery opening October 20th.

Alison Denny is the Managing Partner of Amicus and says she is excited to bring the community into a building that not many people have been into. It used to provide water to the city and closed in the 1950s.

Alison Denny - "To be able to have and not only revitalize it but to have it open and know that even when people were working here only one to two people have ever been inside it. So much of Tallahassee has never been inside it so to be able to open the doors and let people in - I'm so excited that we get to be the people to do that."

Woman entrepreneurs are at the forefront of downtown Tallahassee's Renaissance while preserving the Capital City's rich history

And you wont have to wait long to enjoy the Hayward House. It opens in December. I'm Ava van valen downtown Tallahassee ABC 27.