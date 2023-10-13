Tallahassee leaders update community on gun violence and strategies to stop it

The Council of the Status of Men and Boys updated their progress on reducing gun violence.

The Council of the Status of Men and Boys have partnered with the FSU department of Criminology, among others.

Watch the video above to see how serious gun issues are in our area.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

It's a question we all want answered: How to stop gun violence in our neighborhood?

"If you look at it in terms of our community at large, it is the highest population for the gun violence that we've identified."

Friday, the council of the status of men and boys gave updates on how serious the gun issue is in our area.

We checked with Tallahassee Police.

Their data shows there were 164 gun incidents displayed or used in the 32304 ZIP code alone so far this year.

It's something executive director Royle King wants to fix.

"It's not a good feeling but I’m empowered and inspired by the work that we're doing.”

With new plans in place, King says they have an idea of what they want to do next.

"We'll continue to be working with young men and boys in our school system, we'll be convening here soon; starting to do more community conversations."

